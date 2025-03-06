“I always feel the pressure” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues never let her guard down after becoming world champion

Brazilian Muay Thai star Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is not one to rest on her laurels. She continues to be on her toes, staying on top of things to ensure further success.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion shared the kind of mindset she has ahead of her scheduled title defense on March 7 at ONE Fight Night 29 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Phuket Fight Club standout said:

"So, I always feel the pressure — and as always, the anxiety that hits is that urge to fight immediately, and also to defend my belt, to win."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to employ the same frame of mind when she defends her world title against challenger Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29. It will be her third defense of the championship belt she took from Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in her ONE Championship debut in August 2020.

Looking to dethrone her is ONE newcomer McManamon, a veteran campaigner in the European Muay Thai scene and is out to make a big splash in her promotional debut.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to assert No. 1 status at ONE Fight Night 29

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues seeks to assert her No. 1 status in her division when she defends her title against Irish-English challenger Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29.

She sent the warning in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that she is every bit ready to defend her title and stay as world champion.

Rodrigues said:

"As I said, I’m very focused, and I’m well prepared. I’ve been training for a long time, and I’m very confident, even though she is a good fighter. But so am I, right? I’m number one."

Rodrigues was last in action in March last year, successfully defending her world title with a unanimous decision win over Spanish challenger Cristina Morales.

