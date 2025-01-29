ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza will look to cash in on his first championship opportunity against reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai on Feb. 7, during the main event of ONE Fight Night 28, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Before their showdown, Barboza was interviewed by Fightlore Official, and he revealed the approach that he would bring into the championship bout.

He said:

"I would say my fight style is aggressive but calculated. I like to stay composed, take my time, pick my shots, but I'd pressure at the same time. And I always go for the knockout."

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

'El Jefe's' last appearance on the global stage came in July last year. That evening, the British striker eked out a close split decision win over Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Fight Night 23.

Ellis Badr Barboza and Prajanchai to headline loaded ONE Fight Night 28

Aside from this thrilling world title clash between the British and Thai star, ONE Fight Night 28 will also feature 10 other bouts across Muay Thai, MMA and submission grappling. In the co-main event, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai scrap.

Other notable athletes included on the card were Zhang Lipeng, Sean Climaco, Keito Yamakita, Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jeremy Miado, Carlo Bumina-ang, Felipe Lobo, Saemapetch Fairtex, Gabriel Sousa and Thongpon PK Saenchai.

ONE Fight Night 28 goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

