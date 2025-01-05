“I always improve after every fight” - Johan Ghazali says he gets better regardless of the match outcome

Johan Ghazali reflected on improving regardless of the result of his fights. In Feb. 2023, Ghazali made his ONE Championship debut as a teenage prodigy. The 18-year-old Muay Thai striker has since fought in the promotion seven times, leading to a 6-1 record, including five wins by knockout.

Ghazali plans to become a world champion and etch his name into Muay Thai history. In the meantime, the flyweight contender is focused on gaining experience and continuing to evolve his overall striking skills.

During the ONE 170 virtual media day, Ghazali had this to say about improving as a fighter whether he wins or loses:

“After every fight, I learn. After every fight, you see improvements, even if it's the smallest improvement. I always improve after every fight, even if I win or lose.”

Johan Ghazali started his ONE Championship tenure with five consecutive wins. In June 2024, the 18-year-old endured his lone promotional defeat, a unanimous decision against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat. Three months later, 'Jojo' bounced back with a first-round knockout against Josue Cruz at ONE 168.

Watch Ghazali's knockout against Cruz below:

Johan Ghazali plans to showcase improvements at ONE 170

On Jan. 24, Johan Ghazali will start his calendar year with a matchup against a fellow flyweight Muay Thai prospect, Johan Estupinan.

Estupinan holds an undefeated lifetime record of 26-0, including four wins under the ONE Championship banner. The Colombian striker started with wins against Kouta Omori and Zafer Sayik before putting the flyweight Muay Thai division on notice with knockouts against Sean Climaco and Zakaria El Jamari.

Ghazali and Estupinan are widely considered future world title challengers. Before looking forward, the flyweight Muay Thai strikers look to prove they are farther along in their journey than the other.

ONE 170 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event featuring Ghazali vs. Estupinan is available via watch.onefc.com

In the main event, former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon looks to dethrone Tawanchai of Muay Thai gold. They first fought in Dec. 2023, with Tawanchai winning by unanimous decision.

