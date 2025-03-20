“I always just push through” - MMA prodigy Adrian Lee says a positive outlook is needed to avoid burnout in training

MMA prodigy Adrian Lee is mindful not to fall to burnout by keeping a positive outlook on what he does and what he has around him. It is something he is upholding as he furthers his journey as a professional fighter.

'The Phenom' spoke about this aspect of his MMA campaign on the Parry Punch podcast, sharing that he feels burnout every now and then, but is able to handle it by striking a balance and being aware of where his priorities lie.

Adrian Lee said:

"I feel there’s definitely been times when I felt burnt out, but I can’t help it, you know. I always just push through. I don’t know since when, but my outlook kinda changed on where I’d want to be. I’m so grateful for all the resources that I have and it’s like I have no excuses not to push harder."

Watch the interview below:

This approach has translated well into his ONE Championship campaign, where he has gone undefeated in two matches to date since making his promotional debut in June last year. He won both of his matches by submission and earned $50,000 performance bonuses for both outings from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Adrian Lee's steady climb has underscored his standing as an emerging force in the lightweight MMA lane, which incidentally, is currently ruled by older brother Christian Lee, who concurrently holds the welterweight championship belt.

Adrian Lee looks to continue to surge at ONE 172

The ONE journey of Adrian Lee continues on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in a lightweight MMA showdown against Japanese Takeharu Ogawa at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

He is gunning for a third straight win in as many matches in the stacked event marking the return of ONE Championship to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' for the second straight year.

Lee's opponent, Ogawa, is a late-replacement opponent after original foe Shozo Isojima went down with injury in the lead-up.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

