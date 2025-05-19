“I always want to earn a bonus” - Ibragim Dauev aiming for a quick finish against Magomed Akaev at ONE Fight Night 32

Rising Russian MMA star Ibragim Dauev is looking for an early finish of compatriot Magomed Akaev in their scheduled match next month. He is looking to make it as impressive as possible to earn a performance bonus.
He made this warning in an interview with ONE Championship in line with his showdown against promotion newcomer Akaev at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They are featured in a featherweight MMA clash.
The 24-year-old Fight Club Akhmat/One Chance affiliate said:
“If possible, a quick finish is a good chance to get a bonus because I always want to earn a bonus wherever I fight. But if it doesn’t happen, I’m ready to go through all three rounds."
Ibragim Dauev made his ONE Championship debut in January last year, defeating by decision Filipino-Kiwi fighter Mark Abelardo.
Prior to joining the 'Home of Martial Arts,' he sharpened his game in the Russian circuit, where he went 8-1, with seven of his victories coming by way of finishes (KO and submission).
ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Ibragim Dauev looking to make weight for ONE Fight Night 32
Entering ONE Fight Night 32, Ibragim Dauev is looking to redeem himself on the scales after seeing his scheduled match this year scrapped after he missed weight.
The Russian KO artist was supposed to have his second match in ONE back in February at ONE Fight Night 28 against Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines in a bantamweight MMA showdown. He, however, weighed 7.25 pounds over the 145-lb limit and failed to reach an agreement with his opponent on a possible catchweight, rendering the match a no-go.
He has since moved on from the episode and is now looking to do well in his scheduled battle with undefeated but ONE newbie Magomed Akaev (10-0) at ONE Fight Night 32.