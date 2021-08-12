"I back up everything I've said so far" - Jake Paul claims he will beat Tyron Woodley inside two rounds

Jake Paul has admitted he will be happy with whatever the outcome of his fight against Tyron Woodley. While Paul is quite confident in his chances of beating Woodley comprehensively, part of him wants to go more rounds against the former UFC welterweight champion to get the experience under his belt.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul admitted that his original prediction of beating Woodley was three rounds and knocking the former UFC champion out inside the third.

"You know, I'm happy with whatever outcome there is. You know, part of me wants to go more rounds just to get that experience under my belt because I haven't gone more than one and a half rounds. So, we will see, however, my original prediction was three rounds and knocking him out in three rounds."

Jake Paul added that he is capable of backing everything he has said so far, with every single fight. Given how sharp Paul has been in his current training camp, he also remains confident in backing himself up against 'The Chosen One', as well.

'The Problem Child' concluded that he has changed his prediction of beating Woodley inside the second round and has taken it down from three rounds to two.

"I just think, with how sharp I am coming in, with how well I'm doing in camp and I know every fighter says this but like seriously, legitimately, I back up everything I've said so far in every single interview with every single, with every single fight, so I've sort of taken it down from three rounds to maximum two."

Here's Jake Paul's interview with MMA Junkie:

Jake Paul will look to extend his winning streak against Tyron Woodley on August 29

On August 29, Jake Paul will step into the boxing ring with Tyron Woodley in the hope of extending his winning run in the world of boxing. 'The Problem Child' will look to beat the former UFC welterweight champion in Cleveland, Ohio.

The beef between Paul and Woodley first started after the former beat Ben Askren in early 2021. Paul had gotten into a backstage altercation with the former UFC welterweight champion and that started the feud between the pair.

Edited by James McGlade