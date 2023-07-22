"I can't believe I am meeting you!" UFC star Kelvin Gastelum fanboys over WWE legend Rey Mysterio

UFC star Kelvin Gastelum recently met WWE legend Rey Mysterio at UFC 290, and the Mexican-American couldn't help fawning over the professional wrestler.

Rey Mysterio, real name Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio, attended the UFC 290 pay-per-view event two weeks ago at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He was among the numerous high-profile personalities that frequented the UFC's significant events and linked up with Gastelum at the arena.

In a recent video posted on Twitter, Kelvin Gastelum showcased his inner fanboy after meeting Rey Mysterio and praised the WWE legend for his humility. The video showed the two men embracing and sharing a few kind words with each other before posing together for a photo. Gastelum can be heard saying:

"Oh my god. It's a pleasure brother. Bro, you are a legend man. Oh my f**king god. I can't believe I'm meeting you bro."

Every time I meet a huge super star at the caliber of Rey Mysterio I am blown away by the humbleness and respect given by such people I consider to be huge super stars.

Every time I meet a huge super star at the caliber of Rey Mysterio I am blown away by the humbleness and respect given by such people I consider to be huge super stars.

An honor and pleasure meeting the GOAT in…

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum is slated to face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The No.12-ranked middleweight is coming off a win against Chris Curtis at UFC 287.

Fans react to heartwarming interaction between Kelvin Gastelum and Rey Mysterio at UFC 290

Kelvin Gastelum recently met one of his heroes, Rey Mysterio, and the two shared a heartwarming moment at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas.

In the video mentioned above, Gastelum and the WWE legend can be seen sharing some kind words, and Rey Mysterio reminds the UFC star of the first time they met. He says:

"I remember meeting you when Bisping fought against Luke Rockhold. I was a mess, but it was a pleasure."

Fans promptly took to the post's comments section to express their reactions to the two combat sports juggernauts meeting.

Popular adult star Kendra Lust appreciated the gesture and wrote:

"Love him .. such a nice guy. Went outta his way to take a pic with my daughter."

"Love him .. such a nice guy. Went outta his way to take a pic with my daughter."

Another fan recalled Rey Mysterio's impact on the sport of professional wrestling and wrote:

"Mysterio was the hero of children back then. Love to see it."

One user recalled their personal experience and wrote:

"I met him at my work at a restaurant in Hawaii. Of course he didn’t have his mask on but if you know, you know… He was the nicest most accommodating star I’ve ever seen on vacation."

One fan wrote:

"Amazing moment dudes a hero."

