“I would do my best” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues honored that fellow atomweight champion Phetjeeja called her out

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes it's inevitable that she cross paths with fellow world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. 'The Queen' called out the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai titleholder in an earlier interview, expressing her desire for a champion vs champion contest down the line.

It appears that Rodrigues took the challenge in stride, admitting she was honored that a fighter as distinguished as Phetjeeja recognized her talents.The Brazilian told The Bangkok Post:

"Phetjeeja, she’s a very good fighter. I’ve seen her many years ago. But now I’m a champ, you know, I’ve done this a lot and I’m also so happy that she wants to fight me now. But I think I would do my best."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Phetjeeja are not just the best 115-pound warriors in the world, but are among the elite of the elite in women's striking.

Stylistically, this dream showdown has the makings of a guaranteed slugfest since Rodrigues' aggressive, in-your-face style should match well with Phetjeeja's fast hands and relentless pressure.

For now, however, these two queens must first settle business in their respective divisions. Rodrigues will put 26 pounds of gold on the line against Marie McManamon in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 29 this Friday, March 7, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Phetjeeja, on the other hand, will seek to keep her atomweight kickboxing throne against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says no one works harder than her in the gym

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was initially penciled to battle Shir Cohen, but the challenger had to withdraw due to injury. Despite preparing for a different opponent, the 26-year-old star believes the sudden change won't be much of a factor, given the hard work she put into her training camp.

The Phuket Fight Club athlete told ONE:

"What I’ve always believed is that they don’t train like we do here. They don’t train the way we do. I think they even try, but not the way we train, since it’s every day. It’s morning and afternoon, doing the same thing.”

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 29 free as it happens live in U.S. Primetime.

Watch the Bangkok Post's full ONE Fight Night 29 pre-event interviews:

