"I bet it was 1234" - Fans stunned as guest correctly guesses Joe Rogan’s ATM pin on air

In episode #2332 of the Joe Rogan Experience, an American mentalist, Oz Pearlman, accurately guessed Joe Rogan's ATM pin on air.

Ad

Pearlman requested Rogan to generate a four-digit number, prompting the podcast host to choose "2020." Pearlman correctly guessed the UFC commentator's actual ATM PIN code using that response, leaving Rogan to look visibly uncomfortable. He said:

"Yeah [that's my ATM pin code], that's weird. I'm skeptical because I've got that pin code in the mail. I don't like that."

Check out Oz Pearlman guessing Joe Rogan's ATM pin code down below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments section of the highlight posted by Collin Rugg on X to share their reactions, with one writing:

"I bet it was 1234."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others wrote:

"Wonder if he can get me next weeks lotto numbers?"

"Every 12th girl's face when I guess their astrology sign."

"Bet it was 1616—he’s been married for 16 years. First digit is a 1, it repeats, and last digit is the biggest."

"Spoiler - it's 6969."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @CollinRugg on X]

Joe Rogan praises Merab Dvalishvili ahead of Sean O'Malley rematch

Merab Dvalishvili is set to make his second title defense at UFC 316 against Sean O'Malley. 'The Machine' dethroned the former champion via unanimous decision in September last year.

Ad

Ahead of the much-anticipated rematch, UFC commentator Joe Rogan weighed in on the bantamweight champion's skill set. Speaking to NFL star Aaron Rodgers on his podcast, he said:

"The Merab rematch with 'Suga' Sean is an interesting fight, very interesting fight. That guy's superhuman. There's no one like him. The cardio that guy has is off the charts. It's just off the charts. I've never seen anything like it. He doesn't get tired. He's full gas, no brakes the entire fight. It's just smothering, overwhelming people. Even [Umar] Nurmagomedov, who's also an animal, he couldn't keep him off of him."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15:45):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.