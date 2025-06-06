"I bet it was 1234" - Fans stunned as guest correctly guesses Joe Rogan’s ATM pin on air

In episode #2332 of the Joe Rogan Experience, an American mentalist, Oz Pearlman, accurately guessed Joe Rogan's ATM pin on air.
Pearlman requested Rogan to generate a four-digit number, prompting the podcast host to choose "2020." Pearlman correctly guessed the UFC commentator's actual ATM PIN code using that response, leaving Rogan to look visibly uncomfortable. He said:
"Yeah [that's my ATM pin code], that's weird. I'm skeptical because I've got that pin code in the mail. I don't like that."
Check out Oz Pearlman guessing Joe Rogan's ATM pin code down below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans took to the comments section of the highlight posted by Collin Rugg on X to share their reactions, with one writing:
"I bet it was 1234."
Others wrote:
"Wonder if he can get me next weeks lotto numbers?"
"Every 12th girl's face when I guess their astrology sign."
"Bet it was 1616—he’s been married for 16 years. First digit is a 1, it repeats, and last digit is the biggest."
"Spoiler - it's 6969."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Joe Rogan praises Merab Dvalishvili ahead of Sean O'Malley rematch
Merab Dvalishvili is set to make his second title defense at UFC 316 against Sean O'Malley. 'The Machine' dethroned the former champion via unanimous decision in September last year.
Ahead of the much-anticipated rematch, UFC commentator Joe Rogan weighed in on the bantamweight champion's skill set. Speaking to NFL star Aaron Rodgers on his podcast, he said:
"The Merab rematch with 'Suga' Sean is an interesting fight, very interesting fight. That guy's superhuman. There's no one like him. The cardio that guy has is off the charts. It's just off the charts. I've never seen anything like it. He doesn't get tired. He's full gas, no brakes the entire fight. It's just smothering, overwhelming people. Even [Umar] Nurmagomedov, who's also an animal, he couldn't keep him off of him."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15:45):