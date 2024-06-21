“I do it better than anybody” - Jarred Brooks says ‘true fans’ know what he’s capable of in the cage

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States excudes confidence and says he's the best of the best in ONE Championship. The American superstar believes the 'true fans' know exactly what he is capable of doing in the Circle.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Brooks established his claim as the world's best strawweight MMA fighter.

'The Monkey God' said:

"I do way more than any of these guys. The true fans and the people who study the sport know what I do. You guys know what I do. You guys know I do it better than anybody in ONE Championship."

Fans won't have to wait long to watch Brooks prove his skills again in another big fight.

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks is set to lock horns with 'El Gladiador' Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video, and it airs on Friday, August 2, in U.S. primetime.

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks wishes former opponent Joshua Pacio well after news of injury: "I wish nothing but the best"

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks knows that he will eventually meet strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio in the Circle again when it's all said and done. But in the meantime, the brash American wants to wish his rival well after the Filipino suffered a knee injury recently.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I know Joshua is going to be out with the ACL injury. This just puts a stamp on me beating everybody in the division, including Joshua. I wish nothing but the best for Joshua, I’m sorry that happened at the end of the day."