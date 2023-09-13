"I better be in Jones corner"- Steeply-priced UFC 295 tickets draw amusing reaction from fight fans 

MMA fans have been left stunned by the price of UFC 295 tickets. The November event is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited fight cards of 2023 and features a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic as the headliner. It will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In a recent tweet by @espnmma, it was reported that the UFC's most expensive ticket sold this year was at UFC 287 and cost an astounding $31,730. It was further reported that the UFC 295 tickets are expected to cost four times more than that.

While a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight is certainly a crowd-puller, many fans were left wondering whether the event was worth the ticket price. After @combattalk reposted the news on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan hilariously joked:

"I better be in Jon's corner and give him a pat on the back post-fight for that price."

Another fan wrote:

"That ticket covers the whole undercard salaries."

One user joked:

"For that price, he should get that seat for a lifetime."

One fan defended the pricing and wrote:

"For everyone hating on the price, think about it like this. This fight is the retirement fight for the greatest fighter of all time."

Check out some more reactions below:

Two exciting fights added to UFC 295 fight card in November

As mentioned, the UFC 295 pay-per-view event features one of the most highly anticipated fight cards of the year 2023. To make things more interesting, it was recently announced that two top-ranked middleweights and two top-ranked flyweights would be clashing at the numbered event on November 11.

Perennial 185-pound contender Derek Brunson is set to take on Roman Dolidze at UFC 295, with both men looking to get back into the win column. Brunson is on a two-fight losing slide against Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. He lost via TKO on both occasions. Prior to those two losses, he was on a five-fight winning streak.

On the other hand, Dolidze had his incredible four-fight winning streak snapped by Vettori at UFC 286. 'The Italian Dream' won via unanimous decision. Dolidze's winning streak notably included Jack Hermansson and Phil Hawes.

Elsewhere on the card, ranked flyweight contenders Steve Erceg and Matt Schnell have been rebooked against each other. They were initially scheduled to face each other at UFC 289, but the bout was canceled after Schnell pulled out. Erceg made his promotional debut against David Dvorak instead and won via unanimous decision.

