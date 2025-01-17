"I have a bigger arsenal" - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade confident he'll overcome Kwon Won Il's "limited" skill set

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade thinks his South Korean rival Kwon Won Il is just a one-trick pony because he relies too much on one specific skill set when fighting.

Andrade stated this during his most recent interview with ONE Championship before he faces Kwon in his first world title defense on Jan. 24. The fight is part of the stacked ONE 170 card, set to take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although both he and Kwon are savage knockout artists, 'Wonder Boy' explained why he believes he is a more dynamic fighter than 'Pretty Boy,' saying:

"I have a better fighting IQ. I can use my distance better and I have a bigger arsenal than him. I can use elbows and kicks, and he's a guy who's more limited to boxing."

The Brazilian MMA star wants to win his seventh bout in eight under the world's largest martial arts organization and replicate his earlier first-round knockout victory over Kwon.

Fabricio Andrade believes Kwon Won Il is not confident about beating him in their upcoming meeting

Apart from having the deeper bag in terms of skills, the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative also believes that the number three-ranked divisional contender's morale heading into their rerun is not that high.

Fabricio Andrade cited that the psychological effect of the result of their first bout and his constant smack-talking are significant indicators of these. Andrade told ONE Championship:

"I knocked him out in the first fight, he should be more respectful after what I did to him. So I think the fact that he's talking a lot show that he's not that confident."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, Jan. 24.

