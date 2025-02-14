"I was born in the deep water" - Ilia Topuria issues hard-hitting reminder on why he represents "the new generation of MMA"

Ilia Topuria has sent a stern message to any potential opponent of his in the future, after he claimed he is the prime example of the newest generation of an MMA fighter.

The featherweight champion is currently biding his time as he patiently waits to make the next key decision for his career. 'El Matador' is expected to either attempt to defend the 145-pound title for a second time or make the step up to the lightweight division in order to challenge Islam Makhachev to achieve double champ status.

Whilst nothing has been confirmed by Ilia Topuria or the UFC, the Georgian-Spaniard is confident of handling anyone in the octagon.

The 28-year-old, who is yet to taste defeat in his professional career (16-0), recently appeared on the FULL SEND PODCAST, where he doubled down on the belief in his ability.

According to Topuria, he is comfortable in all aspects of MMA, which puts him at the top of the list of the next generation of fighters. He explained:

"I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. Before, guys in MMA were good in striking and maybe wrestling but their ground game wasn't that good...In my case, I'm good everywhere. You can take me anywhere and I'm going to feel comfortable. They can take me to the deep water, I was born in the deep water. Take me wherever you wan't to take me."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments here (21:30):

Ilia Topuria wants to be bigger than Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria has revealed that he plans on becoming an even bigger MMA star than Conor McGregor, as he aims to avoid the same mistakes the Irishman has made.

The featherweight champion's rise to the top has often been compared to McGregor, as he possesses similar characteristics and is blessed with devastating knockout power. According to Topuria, however, he doesn't want to simply replicate McGregor's success.

Speaking in the same episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria stated that a "true champion" avoids the pitfalls of success, which is something he aims to do. He said:

"I don't know that guy is so sick. He has some problems in his inside world you know. At the same time when he was starting in MMA, he was an idol for for all of us. He was a great fighter representing good values. He did a lot for the sport but at some point, he betrayed all the values that put him in that point...I want to be more than Conor McGregor... I think I'm going to be even bigger than him. I'm bigger than him right now at this point."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (22:00):

