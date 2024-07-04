“I am his brother and I respect him” - Rodtang on former adversary Superlek coming to see him

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 put together a barnburner of a fight in September of 2023.

It was the most-watched Muay Thai fight in the history of 'the art of eight limbs', and both Rodtang and Superlek were pushed to the limit in that three-round skirmish.

Fans were delighted to watch the two best Muay Thai fighters in the world today go at it, and in the end, only Superlek emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Rodtang believes the experience has bonded he and Superlek together as brothers.

Trending

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Rodtang spoke very highly of Superlek and said he has all the respect in the world for 'The Kicking Machine.'

'The Iron Man' stated:

"On stage, I am his opponent. But outside the ring, I am his brother and I respect him, and he also respects me a lot."

Needless to say, Rodtang and Superlek still have a score to settle in the ring, as their flyweight Muay Thai scrap last year was really close and many believe there was no clear-cut winner.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on their rematch.

What's next for 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Rodtang is coming fresh off another impressive outing against hard-hitting 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video a few weeks ago.

Fans can't wait to see Rodtang back in action, and they want the best version of 'The Iron Man' in the ring.

ONE Championship has a pair of U.S. shows coming up with ONE 168 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado this September, and ONE 169 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia in November.

With Rodtang such a huge star in America, it's very possible we see 'The Iron Man' appear on one of these cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback