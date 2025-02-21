“I built that bantamweight division” - Bibiano Fernandes exudes greatness and class after retirement fight victory vs Kevin Belingon

Brazilian MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes has called it a career following his latest triumph in Qatar. He touted it as a great run and was grateful for the opportunity that was given to him to showcase what he could do as a fighter.

'The Flash' ended his illustrious career with a split decision victory over Filipino rival Kevin Belingon in their bantamweight MMA clash at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail.

It put a dot on a career for Fernandes that spanned two decades, the last 14 years in ONE Championship, where he dominated the bantamweight lane for the most part.

He moved to highlight it in his valedictory following his victory, just as he thanked the people who helped him make it happen.

45-year-old Fernandes said:

"You know what, I built that bantamweight division. I was here [as an] 11-time winner [of the] division. Next, I’m 45 right now. Thank you, Chatri. Thank you, ONE Championship. I’ve been here for 14 years; it’s been a long time."

Bibiano Fernandes joined ONE Championship in 2012 after making a name for himself in various promotions in different parts of the world, including in Dream in Japan. In the "Home of Martial Arts," he held the bantamweight world title for the most part of a 10-year span before losing it for the final time in March 2022 to fellow Brazilian fighter John Lineker.

All in all, he has a 25-6 professional MMA record, with 12 of his wins coming in ONE Championship.

Bibiano Fernandes extends dominance over Kevin Belingon at ONE 171

Bibiano Fernandes' victory over Kevin Belingon at ONE 171: Qatar extended his dominance over 'The Silencer' in their head-to-head matchup in ONE Championship.

He had it tough in their latest encounter, but he did just enough to earn the nod for a split-decision win to make it four wins in five matches over his Filipino rival.

The two first met in January 2016, with the Brazilian star winning and retaining the bantamweight MMA world title with a first-round submission win. He would lose in their rematch in November 2018 but claimed the next two in March and October 2019.

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

