“I can beat him, no problem” - Jarred Brooks wants to give the fans what they want, sees no issue fighting Lito Adiwang a second time

Interim ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks said he is down to face Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang once again to give ONE Championship fans want they want. 'The Monkey God' said so in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan as he talked about his plans moving forward, highlighting how 'Thunder Kid' is one of the opponents that fans want to see him take on.

The American champion said:

"I was like, if you want, you can give me Adiwang again, like, the fans (wanna) see it. You know all that. I think that I can beat him, no problem."

Watch the interview below:

Jarred Brooks took on Adiwang for the first time in his promotional debut in November 2021, winning by submission in the second round by way of an arm-triangle choke. That win was the first of a four-fight winning streak in MMA before Brooks lost by disqualification (illegal spike) against Joshua Pacio in their title clash in March in Qatar, where he lost the strawweight belt.

He bounced back in his most recent fight in August. defeating Cuban Gustavo Balart by submission in the opening round to claim in the interim strawweight world title, with Pacio out indefinitely because of a knee injury. Adiwang, meanwhile, has been on an impressive roll, winning three straight since returning from his own knee injury in September last year.

Jarred Brooks battles Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26

Jarred Brooks returns to action next month, and will be moving up a weight class to flyweight to battle veteran Reece McLaren in a marquee MMA clash.

They are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video on Dec. 6, part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

It will be the Jarred Brooks' third fight this year after his two strawweight world title matches. McLaren, meanwhile, will be gunning for back-to-back wins after coming away with a split decision victory in his last match in May over Hu Yong of China.

