“I can call him out” - Johan Ghazali reveals who he’ll root for in battle of striking phenoms Freddie Haggerty, Jordan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali plans to call out Freddie Haggerty.

On Friday, Jan. 24 at ONE 170, both Ghazali and Haggerty will return to the Circle and they continue to climb up the ONE Championship ranks. Seeking his fourth-straight win under the ONE banner, Haggerty will meet Jordan Estupinan inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok while Ghazali looks to land his 26th career victory against undefeated sensation Johan Estupinan.

Appearing at the ONE 170 virtual media day, Ghazali revealed that he's pulling for Haggerty to come out on top in his bout so that he can call the Brit out for a future clash on martial arts' biggest global stage:

"Other than that, Freddie Haggerty and Jordan Estupinan. I hope Freddie wins so I can call him out and fight him."

Thus far, Freddie Haggerty is 3-0 in ONE with a trio of knockouts against Dankalong Sor Dechapan, KaichonSor Yingcharoenkarnchang, and Kaoklai Chor Hapayak.

Interestingly, his opponent — Jordan Estupinan — is the twin brother of Ghazali's ONE 170 opponent, Johan Estupinan.

Johan Estupian looks to keep his 'O' intact against Johan Ghazali at ONE 170

While Jordan Estupinan makes his ONE Championship debut against Freddie Haggerty in The Land of Smiles, Johan Estupinan will look to bag his fifth win in ONE and keep his 'O' intact after winning his first 26 career fights.

Estupinan has landed highlight-reel knockouts against Kouta Omori, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari while adding a unanimous decision W against Zafer Sayik at ONE 167 in June.

However, with all due respect to his previous opponents, none of them match the explosiveness of 18-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali.

Who comes out on top when four of ONE Championship's most exciting scrappers look to notch another win and take another step toward contendership?

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

