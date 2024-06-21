"I can capitalize with my best weapons" - Kang Ji Won vows to be in 'tip-top form' against tricky Kirill Grishenko

'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won knows he'll be put under a stern test when he crosses paths with Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

Because of that, the South Korean brawler vows to bring his A-game when he squares off against the former ONE interim heavyweight MMA world title challenger inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having already finished all his fights under the ONE Championship banner in highlight-reel fashion, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to what the Wang Ho representative will have his eyes on when their three-round tussle gets underway.

However, Kang Ji Won believes he'll have little room for error given Grishenko's all-around arsenal. With that in mind, he understands that he'll have to be at his sparkling best, as he told ONE Championship:

"I've been training a lot on getting my conditioning in tip-top form. What's important is that I continue to train and develop what I'm best at, such as my speed, so I can capitalize with my best weapons during the fight."

The 28-year-old heads into this contest with a statement second-round finish of Dutch-American Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif at ONE Fight Night 18 this past January.

Meanwhile, his Belarusian foe is in search of a much-needed win after dropping his last two fights against Marcus Almeida and Anatoly Malykhin, both by finishes.

Kang Ji Won stacks praise on Kirill Grishenko's dangerous skill set

Despite appearing rather confident of his chances at ONE Fight Night 23, Kang Ji Won has nothing but admiration for Grishenko's well-rounded skill set.

In the same session, he shared:

"He is a great wrestler, is a tall fighter, and has great cardio. In all objectivity, he's a fighter that has no immediate weaknesses. He is a powerful fighter."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on July 5.