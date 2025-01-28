“I can come back” - Stamp Fairtex delights fans with a positive update on her road to full recovery 

Reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is getting close to making a full recovery and return to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Stamp suffered a torn meniscus injury in the middle of 2024, keeping her out of commission for months. But now, she is getting better and better and is expected to return to action sometime this year.

How soon can we expect Stamp back in action? The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center product was in attendance last weekend at ONE 170 in Bangkok, where she caught up with ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson.

Stamp said:

"I think I am getting better and better. I think now, it’s 60-70 percent better. I hope I can fight soon, like soon I want to show everyone that I can come back."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand for free on watch.onefc.com.

Stamp Fairtex ready to face off with close friend Denice Zamboanga: "I have to do what I have to do"

Stamp Fairtex is ready to set her friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside in order to ensure she retains her coveted gold.

Zamboanga won the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title a month ago, setting the highly anticipated unification bout against Stamp expected for later this year.

Stamp told ONE:

"It’s easy, I have to do what I have to do. It’s only one ticket, only one belt. I know everybody wants to steal my belt. I want to protect my belt. This is my life, and I want to take it to my home. Friends mean friends, but I’m an athlete. I’m a professional. So, just do it."

