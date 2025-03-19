"I can feel her excitement" - Kana confident Phetjeeja is fired up as she is to dazzle in kickboxing world title war at ONE 172

Upcoming ONE atomweight kickboxing world title challenger Kana Morimoto is looking forward to her championship match against reigning divisional queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom on March 23 at ONE 172 inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In her pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Kana shared that her exhilaration for the match is on par with Phetjeeja because this marks her return to action since her world title triumph in March 2024:

"Since it has been a while since Phetjeeja's last fight, I can feel her excitement. I also think she seems like a really nice person."

'Krusher Queen' earned her ticket to this world title tussle with 'The Queen' through her latest victory over Moa Carlsson last January 2025 at ONE Friday Fights 95 via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, the defending champion heads into the match with a perfect ONE Championship record of 6-0 since his debut in March 2023.

Kana thinks that her fighting style could neutralize Phetjeeja and become the new queen of the division

The Team Aftermath-affiliated athlete firmly believes that she has the fighting style in the world that could dethrone the Team Mehdi Zatout representative as the undisputed queen of the atomweight kickboxing division.

Kana is also thankful for this massive opportunity that ONE Championship has given her, and she will make sure to maximize it. She stated this during the same interview with the promotion by saying:

"This is a huge opportunity, and I will win the ONE Championship belt in Japan. I truly believe I am the only one in the world who can beat Phetjeeja, so I have to win."

Fans can purchase the pay-per-view for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

