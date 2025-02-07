Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is out to prove not only his toughness but his knockout power as well.

The 28-year-old is set to square off against Thai icon Nong-O Hama in a flyweight Muay Thai battle in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. The event will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 7th, on U.S. primetime.

Trending

Through 12 fights in the world's largest martial arts organization, the Sor Sommai product has won 10 times. However, only three of those have come via stoppage. While it is a testament to his toughness to eke out victories that go the distance, it also puts into question his ability to knock his opponents out.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Thai striker knows the criticism that has been thrown his way, including that of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. While he acknowledges that he has not demonstrated his knockout power all that much in the ring just yet, he promises that his fight with Nong-O will be a different story.

Kongthoranee told onefc.com:

“Since Boss Chatri said that I don’t have a deathblow to finish my opponent off, or I don’t have the mindset to finish the fight, I will prove in this fight that I can be a finisher, too.”

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 28 live and for free on Prime Video with an active subscription.

Nong-O not looking to take Kongthoranee lightly

Nong-O is set to compete in the flyweight Muay Thai division for the first time since he debuted in the promotion back in ONE: Heroes of Honor in March 2018.

His tenure saw him on top of the bantamweight ranks, claiming 10 straight wins and the world title in the process. However, he lost the belt to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023 and subsequently lost two of his next three.

With a chance at a fresh start in a new division, Nong-O understands that he will be up against a formidable opponent in Kongthoranee.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

"His strengths are his speed, youth, and good timing. And he is confident in himself, but I will not be careless."

With the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title currently vacant, their matchup could prove pivotal as the winner could make a strong case to compete for the belt if they impress in this outing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.