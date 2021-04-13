'I can be ready by July 10' - Kevin Lee pleads with Dana White to book him against Conor McGregor

Kevin Lee has pleaded with UFC president Dana White to book him against Conor McGregor.

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee has been undergoing rehabilitation in order to recover from his injuries. Lee has been out of action for the better part of 2020 and 2021 due to injury issues.

Regardless, taking to his official Twitter account, The Motown Phenom has now suggested that he’ll be ready to return to the octagon by July 10th and fight Conor McGregor.

I can be ready by July 10th — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 12, 2021

Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 12, 2021

The 28-year-old Kevin Lee has long been regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the UFC lightweight division. The talented young fighter has also competed in the UFC welterweight division.

Kevin Lee’s most recent fight was a third-round submission loss in a lightweight bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira (March 2020).

Lee missed weight for his bout against Charles Oliveira. The weight limit in the lightweight division is 155 pounds for title bouts and 156 pounds for non-title bouts. Lee weighed in at 158.5 pounds, which is 2.5 pounds over the weight limit for non-title bouts in the lightweight division.

Apart from missing weight for his main event matchup and ending up suffering a defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira, Kevin Lee has also had to deal with injury issues in the ensuing months.

As we’d previously reported, Kevin Lee suffered an ACL tear in his left knee and then subsequently tore his right knee’s ACL as well. That said, the belief is that Lee is well on the road to recovery. The perennial lightweight contender is likely to return to the octagon this year.

Kevin Lee is willing to face Conor McGregor, as McGregor teases canceling fight against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

MMA icon Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 (July 10th, 2021). Nevertheless, the ongoing war of words between McGregor and Poirier on social media has resulted in The Notorious One claiming that he’d fight someone else rather than The Diamond.

Conor McGregor accused Dustin Poirier of defaming him and insinuated that Poirier doesn’t deserve to fight him. On that note, Kevin Lee – who has time and again expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor – has now added his name to the list of athletes who want to fight the legendary Irish combat sports megastar.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021