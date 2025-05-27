“I can still be involved” - Liam Harrison says he’s glad to have laid out his ventures before he settles into an inevitable retirement

Liam Harrison knows he won't be a fighter forever, and he's proud to have set up his ventures before he finally hangs up his gloves. In an interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast, the British legend said that one of his goals was to set up his businesses even when he was still fighting at the highest level of Muay Thai.

Harrison is one of the owners of Bad Company Gym in his hometown of Leeds, England, and heads his own promotion - Hitman Fight League.

Apart from his two big businesses, Harrison travels between Europe and the United States to teach seminars and owns a website where he catalogues his instructional videos.

Liam Harrison said:

"I've spent a lot of my younger years putting other things in place for when I retire, just so my brain's going to be active all the time. I've got my own promotion company. I've got my website."

He added:

"I teach seminars worldwide, so I can still be involved in the sport, and it'll still give me stuff to aim for and be around. There's going to be a lot of fighters, though, who haven't done any of this, and they will struggle."

Harrison has been fighting professionally since 2000 and built a reputation as one of the planet's hardest-hitting and hardest-working fighters.

Throughout his career, Harrison collected over 90 career wins and multiple world titles across WMC, WBC Muay Thai, and Yokkao.

Liam Harrison explains why he can't retire just yet

Even though his legacy is already set in stone, Liam Harrison believes he's far from setting off into retirement.

Harrison said in the same interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast that his life revolved around Muay Thai since he was 14 years old.

That routine practically molded Harrison's identity, and he feels he can't leave that habit just yet. He said:

"The thing is, I thought if I retire here, I'm going to lose my mind. What else am I going to do? I've done this since I was 14. So, I've got other things in place for when I retire, but I'm not ready yet. I don't want to. I need routine in my life, just as most ADHD people do. They need routine. And when they get taken out of routine, life's a mess."

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

