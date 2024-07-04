"I can take it" - Nico Carrillo denies claims that leg kicks are his weakness after testy battle with Nong-O

  • home icon
By Ted Razon
Modified Jul 04, 2024 10:17 GMT
If Nico Carrillo's opponents think they have already found a hole in his armor, they're sorely mistaken.

'King of The North' made this clear after his cardiac-inducing win over the great Nong-O Hama last December raised a few eyebrows.

While Carrillo was able to knock out the former champion with a violent elbow in round 2, he fought through some major adversity in the opening frame.

Nong-O unleashed a brutal assault on the Scotsman's lead leg, leaving him limping as he returned to his corner.

That was the first time Carrillo appeared human since he practically blitzed through every opponent he had in the promotion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo assured everyone he wouldn't go down just from a couple of hard leg kicks.

The first-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender said:

"I know people are going to target my legs in the future, thinking they are weak. But believe me, they're not. How many people have Nong-O finished with leg kicks? He couldn't stop me. I can take it."

Meanwhile, Carrillo's next opponent Saemapetch Fairtex certainly took notes on that Nong-O fight and could employ a similar tactic when they lock horns this Friday at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

Nico Carrillo insists he wasn't hurt by Nong-O's leg assault

In the same interview, Nico Carrillo also downplayed the damage from Nong-O's lower body barrage.

While it appeared that it caused some discomfort, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy standout insisted that he wasn't on the verge of getting finished.

'King of the North' added:

"I was never in danger anywhere else apart from it was just upsetting my rhythm. And then the last 10 seconds of the first round, he hit me on the knee, which I've now found out that there's a nerve there that just kind of shuts your leg down."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 23 free, as it happens live in US Primetime on July 5 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok Thailand.

Edited by C. Naik
