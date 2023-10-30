Francis Ngannou is on top of the world following his narrow split decision loss to lineal boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, on October 28th in Riyadh. Howvevr, he recenty took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that a return to the UFC, or at least, MMA, is certainly on the cards.

"I've been calling out Jones but I can take Stipe for the same occasion while waiting on JJ to get back."

This was in response to a suggestion that Ngannou should call out the UFC's top heavyweights, and work out something along the lines of a co-promotion between the PFL and the UFC.

While that is unlikely to happen, Ngannou's callout of Miocic certainly carries weight. After all, the two have faced each other twice in the past.

In their first fight, Miocic used his wrestling and conditioning to outwork Ngannou to a decision. But in the rematch, Ngannou used his trademark power to knock Miocic out cold and capture the UFC heavyweight belt.

Since then, Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou has been billed as the must-see fight at heavyweight. That being said, a bout between Miocic and Ngannou to cap off the trilogy is certainly an interesting prospect.

Francis Ngannou reacts to 'wild' judges decision to grant Fury the win

Ngannou and Fury went all 10 rounds in a fight in which Ngannou appeared to do more damage. In a lot of the post-fight appearances, 'the Predator' didn't seem to show any signs of damage.

Regardless, the judges on the night handed Tyson Fury the decision, with only one point separating both fighters. The Cameroon-born took to X to react to the decision, saying:

"This boxing world wild but some judges should be responsible for their actions. This type of stuff is what fucks up people's career.#FuryvsNgannou"

One can certainly make a case for Ngannou having won the fight. Furthermore, considering the circumstances with 'the Predator' making his official boxing debut against one of the greatest boxers of all-time, it's understandable that he feels hard done by.