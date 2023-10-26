"I can tell you somebody is going to get killed" - Former BMF champ Jorge Masvidal set to return for boxing match in 2024

Fans who miss the UFC's inaugural BMF champion and fan favorite Jorge Masvidal may be getting their wish early next year.

Since his last fight in the octagon, Masvidal has focused a lot of his attention on his self-launched promotions, Gamebred FC and Gamebred Boxing. Masvidal's continuous involvement in combat sports left fans clamoring for his return, which he finally announced would be happening early next year.

Jorge Masvidal, 38, retired from MMA in April after suffering his fourth straight loss to Gilbert Burns. Masvidal, who was the BMF champion at the time, had his final fight as the co-main event of UFC 287 in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

In a conversation with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Masvidal said:

"No [opponent] right now, but I can tell you it's early next year and I can tell you somebody is going to get killed."

Jorge Masvidal cited his motivation to return to fighting being the recent Misfits boxing event headlined by KSI and Tommy Fury, with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis in the main event. During the event, Masvidal tweeted:

"This is a disgrace to boxing."

'Gamebred' is highly respected for his MMA career, but few realize he actually has professional boxing experience. In 2005, Masvidal won a majority decision over Joseph Benjamin in his debut. This fight came just two months after a TKO win over future UFC veteran Joe Lauzon.

Raimondi also reported that should Jorge Masvidal come out of retirement, he would still be under contract with the UFC, but the Miami native's positive relationship with Dana White could minimize any potential issues. However, a similar situation recently prevented Georges St Pierre from pursuing a boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya.

If Masvidal returns to boxing under Gamebred Boxing, he will join a number of other former UFC fighters to do so, including Jose Aldo, Jeremy Stephens, Anthony Pettis, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, and Vitor Belfort.