"I was crying my eyes out" - Ryan Garcia admits he broke down in tears before fighting Devin Haney

In a surprising turn of events, lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia has revealed he experienced a pre-fight meltdown before defeating WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Garcia's upset victory over Haney was a major shock to fans. The fight, which had a tense and unusual build-up, reached a dramatic conclusion with Garcia sending Haney to the canvas three times throughout the match.

This impressive performance secured Garcia a majority decision win, with scores of 115-109, 114-110, and 112-112, handing Haney his first professional defeat.

However, in a recent interview with ESNews, Garcia sheds light on the immense pressure he faced before the fight:

"Nobody knows I was crying my eyes out before the [Devin Haney] fight. I could not contain myself, the pressure was overwhelming. I needed that cry though. I just wanna show people what it feels like before a big event. I had to let that cry out, then I felt better."

Check out Ryan Garcia talk about his prefight breakdown in the video below: (1:23):

Ryan Garcia eyes UFC champ Sean O'Malley for next fight

Following his win over Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia has set his sights on a few interesting names for his next fight, including a potential crossover bout with a UFC champion.

'KingRy' revealed on the PBD Podcast that UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is a potential opponent for his next fight inside the squared circle. He also mentioned boxers Pitbull Cruz and Sebastian Fundora as potential opponents.

Garcia said:

"We've had a little bit of talks with 'Suga' Sean O'Malley for a boxing match. He wants to fight. There's another opportunity for me to fight in August. I guess the Saudi's are gonna place an event in Los Angeles in August so I could fight Pitbull Cruz there and then there's this guy that I want to fight as well. His name is Sebastian Fundora. He has a world title at 154 [pounds]. I could knock him out cold."

He added:

"Gervonta Davis rematch, but Floyd [Mayweather] told me that we're going to be fighting other people first and then we could do it later on so it's not going to happen right now... "

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet