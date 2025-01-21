“I’d be able to win” - Superbon sees victory by getting past Tawanchai’s speed and power

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current first-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Superbon of Thailand believes that if he can just find a way to deal with Tawanchai PK Saenchai's biggest strengths, he will have the win in the bag.

Against the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Superbon faces a Tawanchai that has ungodly speed and concussive knockout power. However, the 34-year-old icon says if he can get past that, double champ status is well within reach.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon talked about Tawanchai's best traits, and how he plans on handling his Thai countryman.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"I think Tawanchai has highlighted his strong points in terms of the damage he can cause. I feel like he’s confident about that and the speed of his kicks. Also, his striking distance. I feel like he has emphasized on that but he neglects fixing his weaknesses that he has. That means if I can defend myself from his highlighted weapons, I’d be able to win."

Superbon ready to run it back with Tawanchai PK Saenchai for Muay Thai supremacy at ONE 170

Veteran striker Superbon is getting ready to face off with young star Tawanchai PK Saenchai once again this weekend, in a battle for the featherweight Muay Thai gold.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Jan. 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

