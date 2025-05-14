"I'd beat them everywhere" - Adrian Lee confident he'd dominate either Tye or Kade Ruotolo in potential MMA showdown

Rising lightweight MMA prospect Adrian Lee rides a 3-0 run in the discipline, and he's confident he'd be able to stay perfect even if he goes toe-to-toe with submission grappling world champions Tye and Kade Ruotolo. 'The Phenom' has lived up to all the hype that surrounded his arrival onto martial arts' grandest stage since mid-last year, earning three submission wins over Australian-based Italian Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and Japanese star Takeharu Ogawa.

At the same time, the Ruotolo twins, who have ONE submission grappling gold in their resume, have made their intentions known about switching things up in the discipline.

Kade, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, has impressed across three fights in MMA. Tye, who holds the throne at welterweight, meanwhile, is eager to follow in the footsteps of his twin brother and dazzle in the all-encompassing discipline.

Most recently, after his successful world title defense over longtime nemesis Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31, Tye said he'd be down to scrap with the Singaporean-American fighter.

Lee shares a similar sentiment and remains confident he'd beat both Tye and Kade in MMA. He told ONE Championship:

"Just adding that to my striking and wrestling skills, I really believe that I'd beat them everywhere."

Adrian Lee shares his ultimate goal in thriving MMA career

If he keeps impressing and winning in the lightweight MMA division, Adrian Lee should enter the world title picture in no time. The Prodigy Training Center representative does not plan to limit his success to only the 170-pound bracket, though.

During a separate interview with the promotion, the 19-year-old talent bared his desire to complete world title quests in multiple divisions, saying:

"My main focus is to be the best possible mixed martial artist in the world. That means getting to the title in MMA and winning multiple titles."

