"I’d def do it again if we rumbled a 3rd" - Former UFC champ gets into heated back-and-forth with Dustin Poirier 

An MMA fan page on X (formerly Twitter) recently posted a picture of Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez, and asked fans who they thought was the 'most violent' of the lot.

Former lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez replied to the post, saying:

"Beat them All"

This caught the attention of Dustin Poirier, who replied, saying:

"Not me cuh"

Alvarez engaged with Poirier, and ended up challenging him to a third fight between the two. He said:

"You got it back in the 2nd fight Respect but let’s be real… I out dogged you the first match up I’d def do it again if we rumbled a 3rd."

In their first fight at UFC 211, the pair engaged in an all-out war. Alvarez, however, inadvertently landed illegal knees on Poirier towards the end of the second round, prompting the bout to be deemed a no-contest.

In their rematch, Dustin Poirier stopped Eddie Alvarez in the second round via T/KO. He poured on the pressure and landed consistently on Alvarez's head, prompting the referee to call a stop to the action.

Both fights between the two, despite how they ended, were all-out wars, and were extremely exciting fights to watch. Fans will surely welcome a third bout, if the first two are anything to go by.

Dustin Poirier vows to fight again 'this year'

After losing on brutal fashion to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, it appears that Dustin Poirier doesn't want to sit idle. He took to X and said:

"I'm going to fight again this year"

There have also been rumors of Poirier moving up to 170 lbs, given his age and the amount of time he spent at both featherweight, and lightweight. Rafael dos Anjos, who some see as a gatekeeper at 170 lbs, called out Poirier and offered to welcome him to welterweight.

This makes for an extremely fan-friendly and competitive matchup, and would serve to gauge just how 'the Diamond' fits into the picture at 170 lbs.