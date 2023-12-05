"I’d fancy my chances" - Conor McGregor responds to Elon Musk's encouraging post about former UFC champion's chances of becoming Irish president

Conor McGregor may just have hinted at the possibility of pursuing a career in politics. 'The Notorious' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to detail just how he can differentiate himself from the other candidates who are currently vying for the Irish Presidency.

"It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you."

While it's unclear if this was in jest, or if McGregor is seriously considering a move into politics, the tweet caught the attention of none other than Elon Musk.

Musk replied to the tweet, saying:

"I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair"

The Irish superstar has since taken note of Musk's compliments and has provided an extremely detailed response. In a tweet, McGregor wrote:

"I’d fancy my chances Elon, 100%. I’d need to be nominated either by: at least 20 members of the Oireachtas; or at least four local authorities (AKA county councils) to run."

After acknowledging Musk's response, McGregor outlined the events that would have to transpire if he were to become the President of Ireland.

Just to reiterate, nothing has been made official, and it's unclear if McGregor is speaking about hypotheticals or plans to launch a campaign.

Conor McGregor shares new training footage on X

Recently, 'The Notorious' took to X to share some new training footage. While it's unclear when he will be returning to the UFC octagon, he is continuing to put in the work and prepare accordingly.

In the videos, he can be seen sharpening all the tools in the shed, from his stand-up to his wrestling. In the footage, he looks characteristically slick in the stand-up and lands some pretty impressive shots on his sparring partner.

Check out Conor McGregor's latest training videos here:

UFC 300 will be taking place sometime in April or possibly even in May, and many believe that the Irishman will return to action on the marquee card. He is most likely to face Michael Chandler after the two coached against each other on the most recent season (season 31) of The Ultimate Fighter.