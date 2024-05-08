"I'd be going for that" - Smilla Sundell wants the winner of Jackie Buntan-Anissa Meksen at ONE Fight Night 23

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell will closely monitor the upcoming clash between Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen on July 5 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. According to her, she is interested in facing the winner of that showdown and wants to gun for another 26-pound golden belt.

Sundell revealed this during her interview with Sportskeeda MMA, following her second-round TKO finish of Natalia Diachkova in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 22.

'The Hurricane' said:

"Yeah. yeah. But that will be late in the future. I want to try a mixed-rules fight maybe, but I also want the kickboxing belt. So when Jackie and Anissa have fought for that one, I'd be going for that."

Despite her latest victory, Sundell wasn't qualified to win the ONE strawweight Muay Thai strap because she missed weight. However, the Fairtex Training Center representative maintained her perfect record in ONE Championship and moved to a 5-0 slate.

Smilla Sundell grateful for the support she received after getting stripped of her crown

Smilla Sundell had a tough fight week leading to her match with the Russian knockout artist since she was stripped of her crown for going over 1.5 pounds from the limit.

However, the 19-year-old Swedish striking star was consoled by her fellow fighters and fight personalities like Angela Lee, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and Milana Bjelogrlic. Sundell was grateful for the support she received from them.

Additionally, the former strawweight Muay Thai queen tipped off her hat to Diachkova for showing out during their match and not crumbling under pressure. Sundell even said that 'Karelian Lynx' was made for the big stage.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.