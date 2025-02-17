"I'd have held her hand" - Joe Rogan accuses Kamala Harris' team of lying about failed podcast interview, says he had no plans to be "antagonistic"

In episode #2273 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator welcomed American media personality Adam Curry.

Curry, who has frequently appeared on the show, shares Rogan's interest in discussing media narratives, and government policies, with a skeptical lens. The conversation naturally steered toward politics, touching on various subjects, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the discussion, Rogan addressed claims that Harris’ team had refused a potential appearance on his podcast. He expressed frustration over what he saw as dishonesty from her representatives, stating that he had no intention of being confrontational or hostile. He said:

"Well, I do have managers, and they did talk to the managers. They did talk to them, but what they said just wasn't true. Even the team outside of here is not that big, but it's just normal political bulls**t. They just lie. They cover their a**, and they lie. I would have been very happy to have her on, and like I said, the goal was to release both of them the same day. I'm trying to figure out if that would be possible to do, you know? And that's what I wanted to do—I wanted to put them out both at the same time."

He added:

"Well, they just got scared. They could have put her in—I would have held her hand, we would have had a conversation. Not that I need to hold the Vice President's hand, but what I meant was, that I was more than willing to strongman or steelman all of our positions. I wanted to know what would be the good in this and why. Let them—even if it doesn't make any sense—express it the best way possible. I will help you do that, and then I will ask you questions. But I'm not going to be antagonistic."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below: (1:05)

Joe Rogan discusses biggest offenses to Americans amid financial mismanagement claims

Joe Rogan, never one to shy away from controversial topics, once again dived into government spending and financial mismanagement on episode #2272 of his podcast. This time, he was joined by Mike Benz, a former State Department official and expert on global finance, who has been vocal about the hidden mechanics of economic policies.

Their discussion centered around questionable allocations of taxpayer money and the glaring inequalities in federal aid distribution.

They examined the latest findings on USAID spending, particularly in relation to the domestic crisis. Rogan pointed out the frustration many Americans feel when billions are sent abroad while victims of disasters like the Maui wildfires struggle for basic relief. He said:

“One of the most offensive things to Americans is that all this money was being spent while they were denying money to people who clearly needed it. Particularly victims of natural disasters like Maui”.

Check out Rogan's comments in the video below:

