"I'd kill to see this" - Fans react to UFC legend's honest take on "the most exciting Conor McGregor fight" after Irishman teases BKFC debut

MMA fans worldwide recently shared their opinions on a former UFC fighter being in favor of Conor McGregor potentially featuring in a BKFC matchup rather than an octagon return. Many cited that McGregor fighting for another organization is unlikely, while some supported the idea of the former double champion in BKFC.

For context, McGregor teased his BKFC debut during his face-off with Jeremy Stephens after the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania V, which took place this past weekend at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. At the post-fight press conference, BKFC president Dave Feldman disclosed that the Irishman wanted to take on Stephens.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, former UFC fighter Matt Brown claimed that Stephens is the most suitable candidate for McGregor's combat sports return, saying:

''I think it's a no-brainer. That's by far the most exciting [McGregor] fight out there right now. Does that happen? I guess it's a little bit unlikely but maybe the UFC gets behind it. He did the boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Maybe [the UFC] gets behind it.''

Check out Matt Brown's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I'd kill to see this''

Another fan stated:

''The UFC just turned down a huge boxing match with mcgregor and Logan Paul. Doubt they’ll agree to this.''

Other fans wrote:

''Definitely agree. Probably never gonna happen though. Dana clearly doesn't want Conor to finish out his UFC contract and go anywhere else.''

''Ya I could definitely live without ever seeing him back in UFC. But gotta agree with this take. I’d watch him bare knuckle and definitely think it would be a bigger deal than any fight he would take in UFC.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]

Conor McGregor reacts to Eddie Alvarez's injury at BKFC KnuckleMania 5

Eddie Alvarez faced Jeremy Stephens in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania V, which took place this past weekend. Alvarez started strong, but Stephens bounced back and knocked down the 41-year-old twice in the third round to end the bout. Following the fight, 'The Underground King' took to his social media and revealed that he broke his jaw.

Check out the post below:

In response, Conor McGregor expressed his admiration for Alvarez's toughness in the comments section, writing:

A f**king WARRIOR! Through and true!"

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's comment under Eddie Alvarez's Instagram post.

