“I’d like to get that back” - Denice Zamboanga down for trilogy showdown vs Ham Seo Hee

After scoring her third-straight win inside the Circle, Denice Zamboanga is more than ready for a trilogy fight with No. 1 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

Initially, Zamboanga was scheduled to receive her first ONE world title opportunity at ONE 167 inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Sadly, the reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex suffered an injury while training, forcing her out of the matchup.

As a result, 'The Menace' went on to fight short-notice replacement Noelle Grandjean. Though 'Lil Monkey' gave it everything she had, Zamboanga proved to be too much for the Thai-French standout.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA following her big win in The Land of Smiles, Zamboanga showed interest in running it back with Ham Seo Hee for a third time, saying:

"Of course, of course, I’d like to get that back against Ham Seo Hee. I’m ready to face anyone next."

Denice Zamboanga determined to get a win over Ham Seo Hee

Denice Zamboanga went toe-to-toe with the South Korean sensation on two separate occasions, the first coming at ONE Championship's inaugural all-women's event ONE: Empower in September 2021. There, 'Hamzzang' earned a closely contested split decision victory, prompting an immediate rematch to be booked between the two.

Their sequel went down at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X six months later. This time, Ham would secure a much more decisive unanimous decision victory.

Since then, 'The Menace' has leveled up her gaming, winning three in a row, including victories over Lin Heqin, Julie Mezabarba, and the aforementioned Noelle Grandjean.

