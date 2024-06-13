“I’d love to be part of it” - Sitthichai wants in on ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix

Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong hopes to be part of ONE Championship's next big World Grand Prix tournament.

Last month, the promotion announced that would be launching its third WGP tourney featuring fights from the stacked featherweight kickboxing division. No other details have been announced, including participants, but after earning a big win over Japanese kickboxing sensation Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167, Sitthichai hopes to find himself a spot in the single-elimination competition.

"As soon as possible, I’d love to be part of it and join the Grand Prix," he told Sportskeeda MMA following ONE 167. "I know it’s happening. So yeah, I’d love to, you know, be in the ring and show the fans my style again."

The first time featherweight kickboxers were featured in the tournament, Giorgio Petrosyan won it all, defeating Petchmorakot, 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, and Samy Sana.

Petrosyan has not competed under the ONE banner since a 2021 loss to Superbon, but it sounds as though the Gorizia, Italy, will make his long-awaited return for this year's tournament.

Sitthichai could be joined by a field of former world champions in ONE's upcoming WGP

In 2022, Chingiz Allazov secured three straight wins to come out on top in the second featherweight kickboxing WGP. Shortly after, he cashed on his title opportunity, scoring a second-round knockout against Superbon to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship—a title he still holds to this day.

Whether or not Allazov competes in the upcoming Grand Prix remains to be seen. However, we could see the division's interim world titleholder, Superbon, join the field of eight.

Other potential names that could vie for a shot at featherweight kickboxing supremacy are Davit Kiria, former three-time GLORY Kickboxing titleholder Marat Grigorian, ONE newcomer Masaaki Noiri, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, and, of course, Sitthichai.

Who do you want to see in the upcoming World Grand Prix tournament?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

