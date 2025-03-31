"I'd love to see them run that again" - Lyndon Knowles keeping his fingers crossed for Superlek-Jonathan Haggerty redo

Lyndon Knowles wants to see a second meeting between his teammate, Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the world's largest martial arts organization after their match ended in just 49 seconds last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver.

He will be challenging Roman Kryklia for his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title for the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

And ahead of his fight, he spoke to ONE Championship in an interview and stated that he wants to see another match between the two superstars:

"For me, Denver was so - not unfortunate, because Superlek, see, he timed it well and deserved the win. But like Jon putting some graft and I was there with him. I'd love to see them run that again because I think Jon deserves it."

Watch Lyndon Knowles' full interview here:

The former three-time WBC Muay Thai champion wants to become the first athlete to hand Kryklia a loss in ONE Championship and become the new king of the heavyweight Muay Thai division.

Lyndon Knowles names another dream opponent for Jonathan Haggerty in ONE Championship

Apart from the second ONE Championship installment of Haggerty-Superlek, the Knowlesy Academy-affiliated athlete also dreams of seeing the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion face Nico Carrillo down the line.

Knowles said that because of their similar colourful personalities, the buildup of that potential superfight between 'The General' and 'King of the North' would be entertaining, as he told ONE Championship in an interview:

"The buildup would be unbelievable, I think. There's definitely a bit of rivalry there, what's always good for a buildup. Jon doesn't mind speaking his mind, Nico doesn't mind speaking his mind, so it definitely would be fun. For me, I think Jon's just too crafty."

The ONE Fight Night 30 card goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

