"I’d rather watch flys f**k" - Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz PPV prices in the US met with strong disapproval from fans

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are slated for a boxing showdown on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The ticket prices for the same event have met strong disapproval from the fans.

A fan expressed his disappointment on Twitter:

"I’d rather watch flys f**k."

Check out the tweet below:

Another fan wrote:

"Don't worry guys plenty of free streams out there. No need to pay for this clown show."

This fan vented his frustration over higher prices for U.S. audiences by quipping:

"Half the price in Canada? Is there a reason the US gets screwed on every PPV?"

MMA reporter Alex Bronsteter posted the prices of tickets:

"The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz PPV will cost $59.99 USD for American viewers and $39.99 CAD in Canada per a release."

View the reactions below:

Fan reactions to ticket prices for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing bout

Like all of Jake Paul's boxing bouts, this one has also been criticized by the YouTuber turned boxer's critics. Nate Diaz will step inside the squared circle alongside him, with disadvantages of weight, size, and age. Yet this takes nothing away from either of the two, as Paul is one of the most talked-about names in combat sports in current times, whereas Diaz is a major star in the world of MMA.

Logan Paul censures Bradley Martyn over comments on his brother Jake Paul

Bradley Martyn had invited Nate Diaz to his podcast, 'Raw Talk', where he expressed his wish to see Jake Paul lose to him. He was, however, quick to add that they're cool with each other. Logan Paul reacted to his comments on his 'IMPAULSIVE' podcast, taking nothing from him too kindly.

"I think you're getting lame as a person or a person who's either searching for clicks...I see what he's doing but it's weird like he had Nate Diaz who my brother is fighting on August 5th on his podcast and in the same sentence he's like, "yeah you know I'm cool with Jake, I like Jake, you know I just hope you beat his as*, as I just want to see him get his ass beat, I want to see him turn into a meme." Why Bradley?You're cool with us."

Watch the video below (1:10):

Logan Paul made it pretty clear that he is not fine with Martyn's position on the fight. The bout between Paul and Diaz has a considerable amount of the MMA community rooting for Nate Diaz despite his age and size difference compared to 'The Problem Child.'