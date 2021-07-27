"I did more damage in the fight" - Cory Sandhagen says he fought a really smart fight in his loss against T.J. Dillashaw

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 32, Cory Sandhagen has claimed he did much more damage to T.J. Dillashaw than the former bantamweight champion did to him in their recent showdown.

'The Sandman' thinks he kept himself safe throughout the entire fight and managed to stuff all of Dillashaw's takedowns, except two.

During a recent appearance on Morning Kombat, Cory Sandhagen opened up about his latest octagon outing. The bantamweight contender explained how everyone has a different perspective on a particular fight, which could lead to a different result than anticipated.

Cory Sandhagen certainly feels that he fought a really safe and smart fight. However, he also believes that he could've done more during the fight to change the judges' minds and get the fight's result to go in his direction.

"For me man, I definitely think that I did more damage in the fight. I think I kept myself really safe. I stuffed all of his takedowns and I think the two he got me down with were when I threw a flying jump knee and even then I was, kind of like, chasing submissions for a little bit, and then when I decided to get up, I got up after popping his knee with the submission that he didn't tap to."

"And then the second one was on a spinning hook kick that I messed up but got immediately back up to. I don't know man, it's really hard because I feel like I fought a really safe and smart fight, but I do think I could've done more to sway the judges and you know, just get the nod from them."

Watch the interview below:

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also opined that Sandhagen had done more damage in the fight.

I think Sandhagen 3:2

Because of damage — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

Cory Sandhagen failed to spoil T.J. Dillashaw's return at UFC Vegas 32

In the main event of UFC Vegas 32, Cory Sandhagen was unable to put away T.J. Dillashaw. The back-and-forth fight went in favor of the former UFC bantamweight champion by way of a split decision.

Despite the loss, Sandhagen claimed he was promised by Sean Shelby that with a win in his next fight, he would be fighting for the title. Having already put away Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, Cory Sandhagen certainly deserves another opportunity to secure his shot at gold.

