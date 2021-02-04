'I deserved to get the legs kicked off me' - Conor McGregor looks ahead to Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Conor McGregor has asserted that he 'deserved to get the legs kicked off' him at UFC 257. Additionally, McGregor emphasized that he's looking forward to his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

MMA icon Conor McGregor has taken to his official Instagram account and put forth a video that features highlights from his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. Despite out-boxing Poirier early in the fight, McGregor's lead leg was eventually compromised by Poirier's leg kicks.

The tide turned in round two of their fight, as Conor McGregor's lead leg (right leg) was severely damaged. And Poirier found an opening to knock McGregor out with a beautiful punching combination along the fence. Alongside the Instagram video posted by Conor McGregor, is a message wherein he has provided a detailed breakdown of the fight:

Some highlights from my last fight! What a trilogy I now have on my hands. Exciting!

With a handle on the leg kicks I will get back to having fun in there. I was in second gear cruising this fight. Best condition I’ve ever been in. After the wrestling and clinch exchanges my shots still held their pop. First time for me with this so I am very encouraged to keep going. It was the first time I did not use/nor need the stool between rounds also. I did need the stool after tho that’s for sure. As well as to this day loads and loads of @tidlsport recovery spray. This stuff is truly magic by the way! All the swelling, bruising, and pain on my leg has literally vanished using it! Try this stuff if you are in pain or banged up. Doesn’t work? I’ll personally refund you. THIS STUFF IS MAGIC! @tidlsport! Plant based cryotherapy spray. FIRST AND ONLY ONE OF ITS KIND. Magic!

I am extremely happy I did not need to use the stool between rounds here anyway. Another first for me! I am most certainly on the right path. Despite the loss I am on the correct path of evolution.

Thoughts on the bout: I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all I’d had up to this bout. I was savouring very second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with. Besides this tho my shots where sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested in the UFC featherweight division. McGregor faced Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014, defeating Poirier via first-round TKO.

The ensuing years witnessed both McGregor and Poirier scale great heights of success. The Notorious One captured the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles, whereas The Diamond won the interim UFC lightweight title.

Fast-forward to 2021, and the UFC 257 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier – this time contested in the lightweight division – turned out to be a truly exciting, back-and-forth rematch.

Conor McGregor was praised by many for his excellent grappling on the ground, as he stopped Poirier from doing damage after giving up a takedown. McGregor was also credited for his clinch-work and outstanding pugilism.

Regardless, the Irish megastar failed to correctly check the leg kicks (calf kicks, in particular) that Poirier repeatedly threw to his lead leg and damaged McGregor's peroneal nerve. The end of their UFC 257 bout saw Poirier win via second-round TKO, becoming the first fighter to knock Conor McGregor out in a professional MMA fight.

Conor McGregor’s willingness to accept defeat and improve is the hallmark of a true champion

The consensus in the combat sports world is that Conor McGregor’s next fight will most likely be the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Win or lose, Conor McGregor has always been credited for being a true fight game student.

Conor McGregor’s detailed Instagram post has reiterated the same, as social media users have been lauding McGregor for the analytical and honest breakdown of his UFC 257 loss. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts have been largely appreciative of Conor McGregor due to his ability to deal with defeat, learn from it, and improve.

McGregor's self-critique included multiple notable points. Among those were adopting a boxing stance against Poirier in preparation for the Manny Pacquiao boxing match, the positive development of not needing the stool between rounds, and having power in his punches even after the wrestling and clinch exchanges, to name a few.