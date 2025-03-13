  • home icon
  • “I don’t even think about the belt” - Nabil Anane says chance to avenge loss to Superlek outweighs world title glory at ONE 172

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 13, 2025 01:35 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Nabil Anane is not entirely concerned about world titles. He just wants to even the series against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

On Sunday, March 23, the six-foot-four Algerian-Thai sensation will get his chance to do exactly that when Anane and 'The Kicking Machine' square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in a highly anticipated unification clash for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Anane goes into the bout as the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder — a crown he earned via a stunning first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

However, trading in his interim title for undisputed gold is the least of Nabil Anane's concerns. He just wants a win over Superlek. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Anane said:

“I’m looking just for the win. I just want to beat Superlek. I don’t even think about the belt. I just want the win. I just want to beat Superlek. That’s it. That’s what I want in this fight.”
Nabil Anane has won six straight since his loss against Superlek

ONE 172 will be Nabil Anane's second time squaring off against Superlek, the first coming in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Despite a significant size advantage, Anane proved to be no match for 'The Kicking Machine.'

However, much has changed since then.

Anane is now sitting on a six-fight win streak, including his highlight-reel knockout of Carrillo in January. Finding his footing and a stack of big wins, Anane poses a legitimate threat to Superlek's reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Who leaves the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan as the undisputed king of the bantamweight Muay Thai division?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

