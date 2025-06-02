  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I don’t feel it” - Colombian hotshot Johan Estupinan says pressure of being undefeated does not weigh on him 

“I don’t feel it” - Colombian hotshot Johan Estupinan says pressure of being undefeated does not weigh on him 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Jun 02, 2025 06:40 GMT
Johan Esupinan says he doesn
Johan Esupinan says he doesn't feel pressure

Johan Estupinan is 27-0 as a professional. That kind of record tends to invite expectations, but for the Colombian phenom, the pressure never really shows up.

Ad
“I don’t feel pressure," he told ONE Championship. "I don’t feel it because I’m doing the best I can, and the best I can is to give 100 percent in training.”

That’s the mindset Estupinan is carrying into his next assignment, a flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Japanese veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime and is Estupinan’s shot to take out one of the division’s most experienced contenders inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

So far, Estupinan has made quick work of the competition. Five fights into his ONE tenure, three of them ended in emphatic stoppages. His debut took just 27 seconds.

But the 22-year-old isn’t chasing perfection for its own sake. He’s focused on doing the work and letting his performances speak for themselves.

Johan Estupinan makes bold prediction for upcoming Taiki Naito matchup

Taiki Naito isn’t the type to get dragged into brawls. He’s a composed technician, a lifelong striker, and ranked #3 in flyweight kickboxing. Estupinan knows this. He just doesn’t care.

Ad
"I’m preparing for a knockout in the first round, too, this time," he said in the aforementioned interview. "I’m preparing for that, and I’m going to do that. Attention to all fans - be prepared for what I’m gonna show in this fight."

At ONE Fight Night 32, Estupinan isn’t planning to wait or feel anything out. He’s aiming to end it early and keep the perfect record intact, with zero weight on his shoulders.

Watch ONE Fight Night 32 free with an active Prime Video subscription in North America

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications