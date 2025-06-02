“I don’t feel it” - Colombian hotshot Johan Estupinan says pressure of being undefeated does not weigh on him 

Johan Estupinan is 27-0 as a professional. That kind of record tends to invite expectations, but for the Colombian phenom, the pressure never really shows up.
“I don’t feel pressure," he told ONE Championship. "I don’t feel it because I’m doing the best I can, and the best I can is to give 100 percent in training.”
That’s the mindset Estupinan is carrying into his next assignment, a flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Japanese veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime and is Estupinan’s shot to take out one of the division’s most experienced contenders inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.
So far, Estupinan has made quick work of the competition. Five fights into his ONE tenure, three of them ended in emphatic stoppages. His debut took just 27 seconds.
But the 22-year-old isn’t chasing perfection for its own sake. He’s focused on doing the work and letting his performances speak for themselves.
Johan Estupinan makes bold prediction for upcoming Taiki Naito matchup
Taiki Naito isn’t the type to get dragged into brawls. He’s a composed technician, a lifelong striker, and ranked #3 in flyweight kickboxing. Estupinan knows this. He just doesn’t care.
"I’m preparing for a knockout in the first round, too, this time," he said in the aforementioned interview. "I’m preparing for that, and I’m going to do that. Attention to all fans - be prepared for what I’m gonna show in this fight."
At ONE Fight Night 32, Estupinan isn’t planning to wait or feel anything out. He’s aiming to end it early and keep the perfect record intact, with zero weight on his shoulders.
