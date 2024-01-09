“I don’t guarantee that he’s standing up” - Francis Ngannou compares Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's durability ahead of upcoming showdown

Francis Ngannou has recently issued a stern warning to Anthony Joshua while drawing parallels between his and Tyson Fury's recovery ability.

Ngannou is set to face Joshua in a 10-round heavyweight boxing match scheduled for Mar. 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Details regarding the upcoming bout are anticipated to be revealed at a press conference on Jan. 15 in London.

The fight announcement came a fortnight after 'AJ' secured victory against Otto Wallin. Interestingly, on the same night, his initially scheduled opponent, Deontay Wilder, suffered an unexpected upset defeat at the hands of Joseph Parker, shattering the prospects of their eagerly awaited showdown.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou expressed assurance in his skills and punching power:

"If 'AJ' takes the punch that Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s standing up. I’ve heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out."

He also mentioned that he holds no animosity toward Joshua:

"At the end of the day, it’s great stuff for both of us. He could be my brother and I’d still fight him because it elevates us both, it elevates the sport, it elevates the continent. It’s not about a fight. You are not fighting somebody because you hate him, you fight him because it’s a challenge and the fight always elevates both fighters."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (21:40):

'The Predator' stepped into the boxing ring for his debut against the reigning lineal boxing heavyweight champion. Despite a controversial split decision loss, the former UFC heavyweight champion exceeded expectations.

He showcased impressive boxing skills, outmatching Fury for portions of the fight and even scoring a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.

Odds favor Anthony Joshua in showdown with Francis Ngannou

The opening betting odds for the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou bout were recently revealed by BetOnline.ag.

The former WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion holds a substantial lead as the favorite with odds set at -500, meaning a $100 bet on Joshua's victory would yield a $20 profit, resulting in a total payout of $120.

In contrast, 'The Predator' is positioned as a significant underdog with odds at +325, meaning a $100 wager on Ngannou's win could result in a $325 profit, leading to a total payout of $425.

