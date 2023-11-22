"I don’t know if he has short man syndrome" - Andrew Tate slams Ben Shapiro's 'warmonger' stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

Andrew Tate and Ben Shapiro are both known for their outspoken stances on a wide variety of issues. The former kickboxer turned social media personality recently called out the political commentator for his stance on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tate stated:

"Ben is a warmonger. Ben has been wrong on basically every single issue you can name. He was with you with the vaccine and every other war. Ben is always calling for other people's young men to go and die in some war. He seems to love it. I don't know if he has short man syndrome but he's always behind his desk calling about how important it is that big, strong men like me go and die."

He continued:

"The reason he tweeted that and said that is because when Hamas and Israel - very early in the conflict, I think it was three days in - were discussing possible peace talks, he tweeted 'no, absolutely not, f**k them, kill them all' and I said, 'Ben, as a man who's done his own fighting - because I've had a life of pain and violence - listen to me, peace is always worth a conversation."

Check out Andrew Tate's full comments on Ben Shapiro below:

He went on to accuse the political commentator of consistently attempting to provoke war, claiming that it is all he does. The former kickboxer did note that despite their religious differences, his worldview likely aligns with Shapiro's.

Did Andrew Tate and Ben Shapiro previously exchange words?

Andrew Tate and Ben Shapiro found themselves in a social media spat earlier this year regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The latter responded to a video of the war footage which called for peace, stating:

"And they can f**k right off."

His comments led the social media personality to respond:

"Mr tough guy. Let me assure you as someone who has does his own fighting - as opposed to excitedly encouraging others to do it for him- while sitting at home on a comfy chair. Peace is always worth a conversation."

Shapiro responded by taking a shot at Tate's ongoing criminal case:

"Let me assure you, as someone who has not pimped women and bragged about it, that morality requires that those who rape women and kidnap children must be eradicated, not negotiated with."

Check out the tweets from Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate below:

Shapiro has not responded to the latest comments from Tate. Having said that, the latest conflict between Israel and Palestine, which began on October 7th, has lasted for the past month and a half.