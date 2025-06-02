“I don’t have that mentality” - Johan Estupinan shares how he stays humble despite incredible undefeated record

Rising ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan brings forth an undeniable charisma and bravado each time he fights. That supreme confidence, after all, is quite justified since the Colombian striker is yet to taste defeat in 27 career bouts.

'Panda Kick' proved he is the real deal when he continued that winning streak against elite competition in the home of martial arts.

Estupinan raced off to a 5-0 start in ONE, cashing in performance bonuses and taking the fifth spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings along the way.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 22-year-old addressed the pressure that comes from being undefeated. As far as Johan Estupinan is concerned, there's no such concern since the thought of losing has never crossed his mind.

He said:

“I don’t feel that pressure of ‘No, you’re never, never going to lose.’ I don’t have that mentality, not even a little bit."

This coming Friday, Estupinan will look to continue his rise atop the 135-pound Muay Thai division when he tussles with battle-tested veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32.

The JCFernandez and Team CSK affiliate has already proven that he can overcome adversity and still emerge victorious in his last outing against fellow phenom Johan Ghazali.

Johan Estupinan doubts Taiki Naito's chin will hold up

Johan Estupinan throws everything but the kitchen sink each time we see him on ONE's global stage. 'Panda Kick' never lets his foot off the gas, often drowning his opponents with his wild and unorthodox striking.

At ONE Fight Night 32, the Colombian firecracker will look to add Taiki Naito to his long list of knockout victims. 'Panda Kick' told ONE:

“I’m ready. I’m also an excellent kicker, and I’m also a kickboxing-style fighter. So let’s hope there’s a good war and that he doesn’t end up knocked out too quickly.”

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

