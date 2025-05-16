“I don’t mind defending my interim title” - Jonathan Di Bella comments on Prajanchai’s desire to move up a weight class

Jonathan Di Bella isn’t the type to chase headlines. He’s more about taking the fights that actually make sense. And right now, as the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing champ, the fight that makes the most sense is a unification bout with the reigning champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Unfortunately, there's talk that Prajanchai might be moving up a weight class. And if that’s the case, Di Bella’s not going to sit around waiting for him to come back. He’s good at keeping the division moving.

Speaking with Nick Atkin in a live interview, Di Bella said he'd be happy to defend the interim belt in the meantime while Prajanchai tests himself in different weight divisions:

"Yeah, I don’t mind defending my interim title. If he’s still going to be the champion, you know, but he wants to go to different divisions, I’d be happy to defend mine."

Watch the full interview below:

“I don’t want too much drama” - Jonathan Di Bella says he doesn’t care about any storylines heading into inevitable Prajanchai redo

Jonathan Di Bella knows a rematch with Prajanchai would mean a lot for his legacy, but don’t expect him to build a rivalry out of it. He’s not trying to create tension or lean into trash talk. That’s just not his style.

"Yeah [It will have an impact on my legacy]. Kind of Again, I don’t want too much drama," he said. "I just want to get the fight when it happens. And fight. That’s what real champions do. They defend the title. That’s all I got to say."

As they say, strength doesn't shout - it whispers. And with all the poise of a true champion, Di Bella will be patiently waiting for his next challenge.

