“I don’t really think about my age” - Sam-A certain says his advancing years not a problem vs ‘very skillful’ Jonathan Di Bella

Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao isn't getting hung up on the age gap between himself and his next opponent, Jonathan Di Bella.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see Sam-A, 41, go toe-to-to with the 28-year-old Di Bella—the winner leaving as the new ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Much has been said about the unique matchup since it was first announced—much of it surrounding the 13-year age difference between Sam-A and the Canadian-Italian kickboxer. But none of that matters to the Thai.

He's only concerned with getting a win and, more importantly, bringing 26 pounds of gold back to his home country.

"I think Jonathan is a good fighter, and he's a very skillful fighter, but I think for this upcoming fight, this is my mission to win the championship belt and to bring it back to Thailand," Sam-A said at the ONE 172 press conference. "I don't really think about my age or my opponent's age too much. So I'm just gonna have a great fight. Thank you."

Will Sam-A's experience be the deciding factor against Jonathan Di Bella?

For Jonathan Di Bella, Sam-A will be his biggest test yes—especially from an experience perspective.

The former two-division ONE world champion has an incredible 375 career wins during his 25-year career, including victories over Joseph Lasiri, Rocky Ogden, Ryan Sheehan, Akram Hamidi, and Zhang Peimian under the ONE banner.

Meanwhile, ONE 172 will be Di Bella's 15th career fight and fourth inside the Circle.

Of course, Di Bella's strength of schedule is nothing to scoff at with his three victories in ONE coming against 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian, three-sport star Danial Williams, and Rui Botelho.

Clearly, Di Bella is more than capable of hanging with the best fighters in the world—a skill that should serve him well against one of Thailand's most decorated combat sports athletes.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

