“I don’t really want to say anything” - Nong-O says he’ll let his fists do the talking, tells critics to keep watching his greatness

Nong-O Hama knows he's operating beyond his prime years, but that doesn't mean he'll let up on his dream of chasing two-division glory in ONE Championship. The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is coming off a clinical unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month at Lumpinee Stadium.

Although Nong-O left the match with all three judges giving him the win, some fans couldn't help but give their two cents regarding the Thai legend's age.

Nong-O is 38 years old, way beyond his physical prime, and some fans believe he's already slowing down and should start mulling retirement.

The Thai legend, however, has other ideas.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nong-O said:

"No, I don't really want to say anything. I just want them to keep their eyes on me and just look at what I can do."

Nong-O is undoubtedly one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time and has a resume worthy of both envy and praise. The Thai legend is the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and he defended his throne a record seven consecutive times, tied with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes and ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

With his win over the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, Nong-O earned a strong case for his bid for a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Watch Nong-O's entire interview below:

Superbon applauds Nong-O Hama's resilience against Kongthoranee

Superbon was in pure awe when he watched Nong-O Hama channel his legendary spirit against Kongthoranee in their Bangkok showdown.

Nong-O brushed off a knockdown scare in the second round to dominate Kongthoranee for the unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 31.

Superbon served as Nong-O's main cornerman during his rematch against Kongthoranee, and the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion couldn't help but applaud his close friend.

In his interview with the media backstage, Superbon said:

"Because Nong-O has a lot of experience, he was able to withstand it, like he could easily seal the winning path against Kongthoranee."

