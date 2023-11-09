"I don’t take that lightly" - MMA fighter Javier Baez reveals what made him body slam knife attacker on concrete

Javier Baez went viral last week for his efforts in subduing a knife-wielding attacker with a vicious body slam. The former mixed martial artist recently revealed what took place leading to the moment.

Speaking to TMZ LIVE, 'Unbreakable' stated:

"I got to the parking lot late, and I was on the phone with my fiancee, and I was in the car. I left my keys in our house so I was like, let me just chill for a little bit and go to work later, and I heard him screaming in the parking lot.

"He was there screaming on the phone, and then he came banged on my door, and I told him leave me alone, and then he came back with a knife, cracked my windshield and that's when I stepped out, and I told him calmly, 'I'm calling the cops' and then he just charged at me."

When asked why he got out of the car, Baez added:

"I was very upset that he hit my window. I don't take that lightly. You let them slide, they start skating on you, man."

Check out Javier Baez's comments on defending himself from a knife-wielding attacker below:

Expand Tweet

Baez made his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2011 and began his career with five straight wins. His sixth bout was a draw.

Baez lost his two most recent bouts. He has not competed in nearly five years.

How long has Javier Baez trained in mixed martial arts?

Javier Baez has an extensive history in mixed martial arts. Speaking with TMZ LIVE, he stated:

"I've been training my whole life at MMA Masters. Over 15 years of training. I've got a black belt in jiu-jitsu, wrestled in college, 15 years of boxing and kickboxing... I keep my skills though. I still train clients. I have a lot of personal clients I train and I've been doing it for a long time."

Check out Javier Baez's comments on his training below (starting at the 3:13 mark):

Expand Tweet

Baez added that after he body-slammed his attacker, he subdued him by putting him in an arm triangle. He noted that he choked the attacker to sleep, disarmed him by taking the knife away, held him down, and called the police. The attacker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Baez also noted that the viral moment has helped his personal training business.