“I don’t understand it” - Conor McGregor breaks silence on 'low-interest' bout announcement between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Like most combat sports fans, Conor McGregor does not understand the matchmaking in the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Two days after the shocking announcement from Paul and Most Valuable Promotions, McGregor gave his thoughts on the matchup in an interview at the 2024 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. McGregor called the matchup "strange," saying his interest in the inaugural Netflix live boxing event was "low."

McGregor said:

"Oh jeez, it's a bit strange, you know. My interest is low. I don't know. I don't understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson]."

Some fans doubted the legitimacy of the announcement at the time of its arrival, but strong promotion from Paul, Tyson, and Netflix have all indications that the odd bout will materialize. However, many factors on paper still provide significant causes for concern.

By July 20, the announced fight date, Tyson will have turned 58 years old, with the 27-year-old Paul 31 years his junior. Fans also have expressed concern over the fact that Tyson was recently seen in a wheelchair in 2022 due to his waning health.

Why was Conor McGregor at the 2024 SXSW Festival?

Just weeks ahead of his official cinematic debut in the Amazon Prime Video release of 'Road House' on March 21, Conor McGregor took the trip to Texas for the 2024 SXSW Festival.

The SXSW Festival, which stands for South by Southwest, lists its purpose as a nine-day conference celebrating the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture.

McGregor appeared at the festival alongside 'Road House' star Jake Gyllenhaal for the film's world premiere on March 8.

The film is a reboot of the original 'Road House' from 1989 with a modern take featuring the life of a UFC fighter. Gyllenhaal stars as the main character, Elwood Dalton, with McGregor appearing as the character 'Knox.'

Former UFC fighter Jay Hieron also appears in the film in a minor role, including a fight scene with Gyllenhaal, which was filmed at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.